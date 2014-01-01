MUSHROOM MAGIC

Medicinal Mushrooms Fight Cancer

by Gloria Garland, L.Ac, Dipl. Ac. & CH.

Mushrooms have been used in Asia for centuries as foods, to enhance longevity and for medicinal purposes. They are the above ground, spore producing, and fruiting bodies of fungi that, until recently, have been largely overlooked in the west.

Follow along as acupuncturist and Chinese herbalist Gloria Garland describes the many health benefits of the lowly mushroom including common varieties known to possess anti-tumor properties, boost the body’s immune response, and ameliorate the side effects of conventional cancer treatments!

HANDS ON

Posture Prep: Advance your strengthening and conditioning regime with Tellington TTouch®& Connected Riding® posture awareness exercises

by Mandy Pretty

There are a myriad of opinions and options when it comes to developing a conditioning program for your horse. Lunging? Liberty? Work in Hand? Groundwork? Hill work? Gymnasticizing exercises under saddle? Hacking out? The options are many and varied. Regardless of what exercises you choose to implement, if your horse is moving in a poor posture, your end result will be disappointing. In this installment of Hands On, Tellington TTouch and Connected Riding practitioner Mandy Pretty shares tried-and-true exercises that will optimize your conditioning program.

FEATURE ARTICLE

How Can CBD-Rich Hemp Oil Benefit Your Horse?

by Ian Pedersen

Just like humans, horses have an endocannabinoid system that governs and helps to moderate their central nervous system functions. The system is built of CB receptors that relate specifically to daily function, pain and mood. Supplying cannabinoids to the body and brain works as a catalyst to moderate these functions when the brain or body is having a regulating issue with the nervous system that is leading to neuropathic issues in the brain or body specifically. Read on to learn more about hemp-based CDB therapy from Ian Pedersen, Director of Hemp Research at Source CBD, LLC.

FOR THE RIDER

Mind over Matter: Condition Your Brain for Success!

by Jennie Kramer

It’s a new year and resolutions to start good habits (or abandon bad ones) will be made and, more often than not, broken. Discouraged? Don’t be! The average human brain has approximately 100 billion neurons, or nerve cells that transmit nerve signals to and from the brain, and each one has the ability to remodel or reorganize. In this feature article, Senior Editor Jennie Kramer explains how to harness the power of neuroplasticity to enjoy a happy, healthy new year with your natural horse!

AMAZING AROMATHERAPY

Get Ready for Spring with Aromatics and Zoopharmacognosy

by Nayana Morag

AT HOME WITH HOMEOPATHY

Inflammation and the Cancer Connection – A Homeopathic Perspective

by Charlotte Raby

BARN BUDDIES

MY DOG HAS CANCER—Will Changing His Diet Help?

by Dr Ian Billinghurst, BVSc (Hons) BScAgr Dip Ed

EQUISSENTIALS

How You, Too, Can Benefit From Offering Your Horse a More Natural Lifestyle - Part 1

by Robyn Harris

FEED FACTS & FANCIES

Colostrum: An Exceptional Superfood!

by Juliet M. Getty, Ph.D.

FOR YOUR INFORMATION

Drive Safe! A Guide to Trailer Form, Fit, Function and Flaws

by Jenny Lance

HERBS FOR HEALTH

Herbal Help for Cancer

by Katharine Lark Chrisley

IN ESSENCE

Yellow Birch

by Nayana Morag

IN TRAINING

Support Your Horse During The Equine “Back To School” Season

by Lisa Carter

LETTER FROM THE EDITOR

by Lisa Ross-Williams

LIGHT POWER

My Horse has Cancer—Now What?

by Kay Aubrey-Chimene

OF INTEREST

Adopter-to-Mustang Maniac in .5 Seconds

by Marie Millman

PONY EXPRESS

Seat Belt

by Harold Roy Miller

POST TO POST

Do you use essential oils with your horse(s) and if so which oils and what are you using them for?

PROFILES IN PLANTS

Cleavers

by Katharine Lark Chrisley

SPECIAL FEATURE

Equine Iridology: How It Can Help Improve Your Horse’s Health

by Mercedes Colburn, ND, PhD & Lynda Baker

TELL YOUR STORY

Breast Cancer-Now What?

by Lisa Ross-Williams

TO YOUR HEALTH

Partners in Integrative Cancer Therapies

by Robert Zieve, MD

WE’RE LISTENING

Letters from Readers

WILD HORSES

Rendezvous! A Sand Wash Basin Adventure

by Ginger Kathrens

On the cover:

Cloud’s little sister Electra, and her daughter Limerick, travel downhill in the Pryor Mountains to avoid the brunt of a coming snow storm. Winter can be brutal in their rugged wilderness home on

the Montana/Wyoming border.

Photo: Ginger Kathrens.