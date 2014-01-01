Volume 19 Issue 1

Cloud’s little sister Electra, and her daughter Limerick, travel downhill in the Pryor Mountains to avoid the brunt of a coming snow storm. Winter can be brutal in their rugged wilderness home on the Montana/Wyoming borderPhoto: Ginger Katherns

Medicinal Mushrooms Fight Cancer

Tellington TTouch®& Connected Riding® posture awareness exercises

Posture Prep: Advance your strengthening and conditioning regime with Tellington TTouch®& Connected Riding® posture awareness exercises

How Can CBD-Rich Hemp Oil Benefit Your Horse?

Mind over Matter: Condition Your Brain for Success!

Articles In this Issue:

Medicinal Mushrooms Fight Cancer
Mushrooms have been used in Asia for centuries as foods, to enhance longevity and for medicinal purposes. They are the above ground, spore producing, and fruiting bodies of fungi that, until recently, have been largely overlooked in the west.
Follow along as acupuncturist and Chinese herbalist Gloria Garland describes the many health benefits of the lowly mushroom including common varieties known to possess anti-tumor properties, boost the body’s immune response, and ameliorate the side effects of conventional cancer treatments!

HANDS ON
Posture Prep: Advance your strengthening and conditioning regime with Tellington TTouch®& Connected Riding® posture awareness exercises
There are a myriad of opinions and options when it comes to developing a conditioning program for your horse. Lunging? Liberty? Work in Hand? Groundwork? Hill work? Gymnasticizing exercises under saddle? Hacking out? The options are many and varied. Regardless of what exercises you choose to implement, if your horse is moving in a poor posture, your end result will be disappointing. In this installment of Hands On, Tellington TTouch and Connected Riding practitioner Mandy Pretty shares tried-and-true exercises that will optimize your conditioning program.

FEATURE ARTICLE
How Can CBD-Rich Hemp Oil Benefit Your Horse?
Just like humans, horses have an endocannabinoid system that governs and helps to moderate their central nervous system functions. The system is built of CB receptors that relate specifically to daily function, pain and mood. Supplying cannabinoids to the body and brain works as a catalyst to moderate these functions when the brain or body is having a regulating issue with the nervous system that is leading to neuropathic issues in the brain or body specifically. Read on to learn more about hemp-based CDB therapy from Ian Pedersen, Director of Hemp Research at Source CBD, LLC.

FOR THE RIDER
Mind over Matter: Condition Your Brain for Success!
It’s a new year and resolutions to start good habits (or abandon bad ones) will be made and, more often than not, broken. Discouraged? Don’t be! The average human brain has approximately 100 billion neurons, or nerve cells that transmit nerve signals to and from the brain, and each one has the ability to remodel or reorganize. In this feature article, Senior Editor Jennie Kramer explains how to harness the power of neuroplasticity to enjoy a happy, healthy new year with your natural horse!

AMAZING AROMATHERAPY
Get Ready for Spring with Aromatics and Zoopharmacognosy
by Nayana Morag

AT HOME WITH HOMEOPATHY
Inflammation and the Cancer Connection – A Homeopathic Perspective
by Charlotte Raby

BARN BUDDIES
MY DOG HAS CANCER—Will Changing His Diet Help?
by Dr Ian Billinghurst, BVSc (Hons) BScAgr Dip Ed

EQUISSENTIALS
How You, Too, Can Benefit From Offering Your Horse a More Natural Lifestyle - Part 1
by Robyn Harris

FEED FACTS & FANCIES
Colostrum: An Exceptional Superfood!
 by Juliet M. Getty, Ph.D.

FOR YOUR INFORMATION
Drive Safe! A Guide to Trailer Form, Fit, Function and Flaws 
by Jenny Lance

HERBS FOR HEALTH
Herbal Help for Cancer
by Katharine Lark Chrisley

IN ESSENCE
Yellow Birch
by Nayana Morag

IN TRAINING
Support Your Horse During The Equine “Back To School” Season
by Lisa Carter

LETTER FROM THE EDITOR
by Lisa Ross-Williams

LIGHT POWER
My Horse has Cancer—Now What?
by Kay Aubrey-Chimene

OF INTEREST
Adopter-to-Mustang Maniac in .5 Seconds
by Marie Millman

PONY EXPRESS
Seat Belt
by Harold Roy Miller

POST TO POST
Do you use essential oils with your horse(s) and if so which oils and what are you using them for?

PROFILES IN PLANTS
Cleavers
by Katharine Lark Chrisley

SPECIAL FEATURE
Equine Iridology:  How It Can Help Improve Your Horse’s Health
by Mercedes Colburn, ND, PhD & Lynda Baker

TELL YOUR STORY
Breast Cancer-Now What?
by Lisa Ross-Williams

TO YOUR HEALTH
Partners in Integrative Cancer Therapies
by Robert Zieve, MD

WE’RE LISTENING
Letters from Readers

WILD HORSES
Rendezvous! A Sand Wash Basin Adventure
by Ginger Kathrens

NHU
<

